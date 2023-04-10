Buhari set to depart Abuja for Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to depart Abuja for the Saudi Arabia Kingdom for an eight-day official visit.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement issued Monday, indicating that the journey which is slated for Tuesday would his (Buhari’s) last to the Kingdom as Nigeria’s President.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on an official visit from Tuesday, April 11th to 19th on his last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.

“He will be accompanied by his aides,” the statement reads.

