President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday dispatched a 3-man delegation to condole the family of DCP Usman Umar who died during a clash between the Police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Abuja.

Umar, before his death, was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), at the Federal Capital Territory, Police Command.

The three-man delegation includes the Chief of Protocol to the President, Lawal Kazuare; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, and the Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to the President, Alhaji Sarki Abba.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the delegation was received by Usman Belel, elder brother to the deceased, who is also a commissioner of police, as well as the widow of late Umar, Busrah.

NAN reports that apart from Umar, Precious Owolabi, NYSC member serving with Channels Television in Abuja, was also killed in the violence.

Owolabi was hit by a stray bullet and later died in the hospital.

President Buhari had commiserated with the families of the duo when the incident happened on July 23.