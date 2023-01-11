Buhari sends condolences to Prof. Yadudu on wife’s loss

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to foremost legal scholar and practitioner, Professor Auwal Hamisu Yadudu following the demise of his wife, Hajiya Zainab.

In the message to the former government advisor and Dean of Law, Bayero University, Kano, President Buhari describes the loss of a wife as one of the greatest sorrows to a family:

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Hajiya Zainab Yadudu; a simple, principled lady who raised well-mannered children.

“May Allah give Professor Yadudu and the entire family patience and peace in this tough time. May Allah accept her soul.”