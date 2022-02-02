Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of NERC Commissioners nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to seek confirmation of four nominees as Commissioners for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The President’s request according to Senior Special Asssistant (Press) to the President of the Senate Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, was contained in a letter dated 27th January, 2022, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at the start of plenary.

Buhari, in the letter said the request was made pursuant to the provision of Section 34 of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act.

The letter reads in part, “Pursuant to Section 34 of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act, I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted nominees as Commissioners for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Copies of their CVS are attached herewith.”

The nominees listed for confirmation include: Dr. Yusuf Ali (North Central), Engr. Chidi Ike (South East), Nathan Shatti (North East), and Dafe Akpeneye (South South).