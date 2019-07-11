President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded a letter to Senate for the confirmation of Justice Muhammadu Tanko as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Tanko emerged as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria following the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen.

However , Buhari in a letter read on the floor of the Senate sought for speedy consideration of the Acting CJN as substantive CJN.

The letter reads: “In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the president the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate. I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”