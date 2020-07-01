The Senate on Wednesday received a request for the confirmation of Suleiman Sani as career Ambassador-designate for the Federal Capital Territory.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read on the floor by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday.

The letter reads: “In accordance to Section 171(1)(2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Suleiman Sani as career Ambassador-designate for the FCT.”

In a separate letter on the floor, President also requested the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of 41 Non-Career Ambassador-designate.

The nominees are: Engr. Umar Suleiman (Adamawa); L.S. Mandama (Adamawa); Oboro Effiong Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra); Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi); Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa); Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue); Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue); Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno); Brigadier General Bwala Yusuf Bukar (Borno); Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River); Oma Djebah (Delta); Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi); Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo); Major General C. O. Ugwu (Enugu); and Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe).

Others are: Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo); Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa); Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna); Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano); Imam Galandanci (Kano); Amina Ado Kurawa (Kano); Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina); Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi); Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara); Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara); Ademola Seriki (Lagos); Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa); Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun); Nimi Akinkube (Ondo); Adejaba Bello (Osun); Adeshina Alege (Oyo); Debo Adesina (Oyo); Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo); Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau); Hon. Maureen Tamuno (Rivers); Faruk Yabo (Sokoto); Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba); Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe); and Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara).

In a related development, President Buhari requested the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of Engr. Usman Mahmoud Hassan as Commissioner representing Kaduna State in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The President, while relying on Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, also sought the confirmation of another nominee, Idahagbon Williams Omoregie Henry, as Commissioner representing Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States in the Federal Civil Service Commission.