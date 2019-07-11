President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the Senate for the appointment of 15 Special Advisers

The letter for the approval of 15 Special Advisers was read on the floor by Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to provision of Section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which confers to the president powers to appoint special advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, I write to request the kind consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint 15 special advisers.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate, please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”