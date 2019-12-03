President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday submitted a list of 16 nominees of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for Senate approval.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the list of the nominees as contained in a letter addressed to the President of Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan was read at plenary.

Buhari wrote: “Pursuant to Section 3 Sub-section 2 of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Act 2006.

“I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed names of nominees for the positions of Chairman and members of the NAHCON.

“This nominees are: Sikiru Hassan, representing Osun, South-West- Chairman; Abudullahi Magaji, Executive Commissioner, Operation Inspection and Licensing, Bauchi ,North-East; Nura Yakassai, Executive Commissioner, Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Kano -North West; Momoh Imonike, Executive Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library, Edo, South South and Halima Jibril, part time member, representing Niger, North-Central.

“Other part time members are Abba Jatto, Bornu, North East; Garba Umar, Sokoto,North- West; Ibrahim Ama, Ebonyi South-East; Sadiku Musa, Delta, South-South and Akintunde Olayinka, Ogun , South West.

“Others are representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies which includes: Shehu Dogo,Ministry of Aviation, Nura Abbarimi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rabiu Isa, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“Others are Zainab Sheriff, Ministry of Health, Aminu Yerima, Nigerian Immigration Service and Ibrahim Ishaku, representing Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The Senate may wish to note the names of representatives of the Jammatul Nasiru Islam and the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs will be sent to the Senate subsequently.

“While I look forward to the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation by the Senate, please accept distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary until December 4, after observing a minute silence over the death of a member of House of Representatives, Jafaru Illiyasu Auna.

Auna, who represented Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency of Niger, died on Monday morning at an Abuja Hospital after a brief illness.