President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sought the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of the appointment of Prof. Habu Galadima as the substantive Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

Buhari in the letter to the Senate dated July 9, which was read on the floor, said he took the action going by Section 8 (5) of the NIPSS Act, which empowers him to forward names of nominees for the office to Senate for confirmation.

Buhari in the letter appealed to Senators to give necessary support that would ensure smooth screening and confirmation of Galadima.

The President noted that he attached a copy of the nominee’s curriculum vitae to the letter to further enable the Senate have more information about him.