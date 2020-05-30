President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the family, friends and colleagues of renowned writer, journalist, columnist, actor, dancer and dramatist, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, as he turns 75.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari congratulated the entire pen fraternity on the landmark birthday of the man who he said made writing look so fluid and easy through his column, Aba Saheed, which was a compelling read as he plied his trade for decades in Sketch Newspapers, Nigerian Tribune, Daily Times of Nigeria, and many others, where he held top editorial positions as Editor-in-Chief/CEO.

President Buhari equally saluted the business savvy of Adeniyi, which led him to found the Canada Africa Chamber of Commerce in 1996.

“I wish this irrepressible writer and columnist good health, longer life, and greater contributions to our dear country,” the President said.