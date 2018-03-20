Buhari salutes Putin on re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended “sincere congratulations” to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on his victory in the recent presidential election.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement in Abuja.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter on behalf of himself, the government and people of Nigeria.

He noted that Putin’s “success for the fourth time in the election is a clear testimony of the confidence” Russians have in his leadership.

The president also urged his Russian counterpart to “see this victory as a base to continue to promote international peace and stability”.

Buhari assured Putin of “Nigeria’s commitment to a stronger and mutually beneficial relation with the Russian Federation under your watch”.

He said he looked forward to continue working with the Russian leader “to strengthen our defence, trade and technical partnerships as well as promotion of private sector participation in all sectors of our economies”.

The Russian Central Elections Commission said Putin scored 76.7 per cent of votes cast at Sunday’s presidential election to defeat his nearest challenger, the Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, who received 11.8 per cent of the vote.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky came third with 5.7 per cent.