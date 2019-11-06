President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and professional colleagues of Prof. Layi Ogunkoya in celebrating his 85th birthday on November 7, 2019.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

President Buhari congratulated Ogunkoya for a life dedicated to the search and promotion of knowledge, advancement of human skills, and contribution to national development.

He felicitated with the scholar, “who identified his strength early in research, turning a professor in 1979, spending more than 35 years in the service of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and working as Interim Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, where he restored normalcy to the institution”.

The President urged Ogunkoya to take pride in the wisdom he had imparted to many over the years, ”especially in his field of Chemistry, the immeasurable, multiplier effect it has had on the nation and the world”.

He further affirmed that “the foundation of every society is laid on dedicated scholars like the former Vice Chancellor”.

He also saluted Ogunkoya for setting up a foundation that would further strengthen and propagate his philosophy of building society through good and quality education.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would bless the renowned scholar with longer life, and sustain his fountain of wisdom to keep inspiring upcoming students and researchers.