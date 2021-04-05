President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress in felicitating with a former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on his 65th birthday coming up April 6, 2021, rejoicing with family, friends and political associates on the milestone.

The President said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday.

Adesina said: “President Buhari congratulates Otunba Daniel on his many achievements as a political leader and businessman, acknowledging the use of his versatile network and skills to promote Public Private Partnerships in the state, which attracted investments from within and outside the country.

“As the former governor turns 65, the President believes his strides in different walks of life remain commendable, creating learning and job opportunities for many Nigerians, and extending his goodwill in providing basic infrastructure for communities and encouraging good education.

“President Buhari prays for longer life, good health and more wisdom for the politician.”