Buhari salutes Ize-Iyamu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Edo State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on his 60th birthday, June 21.

The president, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Monday in Abuja rejoiced with the political leader for many achievements, especially in service to his state, nation and humanity.

Buhari joined members and leaders of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating the party stalwart, who was a gubernatorial candidate, and showed his credentials of maturity, experience, reliability and wisdom, and attracted many votes.

He noted Ize-Iyamu’s pedigree as a minister in church, public servant and politician, with vast experience in governance garnered over many years.

The president commended his courage for always accepting the call to serve his people and the nation.

According to the President, Ize-Iyamu’s visionary leadership style, network of friends across the country and insight into governance, particularly in placing people first, will continually be relevant.

He prayed for his well being and his family.