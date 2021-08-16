Buhari salutes former President Babangida at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 80th birthday.

He noted that as former military commanders during the Civil War, both retiring as Generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.

The president, in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) expressed the hope that privileged Nigerians like Babangida and others like him would recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity.