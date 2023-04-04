Buhari salutes former APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole at 71 

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended felicitations to the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who turns 71, on April 4, 2023, highlighting the boldness of the political leader in advocating reforms, and standing for the welfare of the people.

The President’s message was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina on Tuesday.

The President congratulated the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for his loyalty, commitment to democracy and development, championing the cause of workers for eight years as President of the Nigerian Labor Congress before joining politics.

It said President Buhari rejoiced with the former party leader who won his seat to the Senate, further revealing his zeal to serve the country in various capacities, after many years as an activist and labour leader, where he consistently pursued good governance, particularly in improving the livelihood of workers, which directly impacts on economic growth.

It said as Oshiomhole clocks 71, the President believes the nation owes the former NLC president debt of gratitude for always drawing attention to the plight of workers, and fighting to ensure that policies reflect the reality of those on the last rung of the economic and political ladder.

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of the former party chairman and his family.