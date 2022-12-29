Buhari salutes elder statesman, Christopher Kolade, at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joy of celebrations with elder statesman, Dr. Christopher Kolade, on his 90th birthday.

He rejoiced with the academic, broadcaster and diplomat for his influence in every area of service to the nation.

Buhari said Kolade did this through upholding the truth.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday added: “The President felicitates with the renowned leader in both the private and public sectors for the courage he inspires, choosing a career path that brings dignity and honor as a teacher, and by providence rising on corporate ladders before taking up the position of High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

“President Buhari believes Dr Kolade’s fear of God, love for knowledge and respect for people shaped his life of service to humanity, with clear evidence in a career profile of decency, simplicity, integrity and principled commitment to improving the lot of others.

“As the former Chairman of the Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc turns 90, President Buhari extols his choice of returning to the Lagos Business School, Pan African University, to continue his teaching and research, after serving as High Commissioner, later accepting appointment as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university.

“The President prays that Almighty God will continue to strengthen the statesman in good health, and keep his family.”