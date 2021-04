President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Aliko Dangote on adding a year to his age, describing him as a key partner and a “Corona Warrior who continues to show consistent faith and belief in our dear country.”

In a statement by Buhari’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, commemorating the birthday of Africa’s leading philanthropist and industry giant, the President said “the pandemic has placed enormous strain on many nations, but in our case, due to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote who display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in their own ways, the burden has been made somewhat lighter for the citizens and the government.”

He also commended the President of Dangote Group for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging him to continue to do more.

President Buhari added that his exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.

The president wished him many more years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity.