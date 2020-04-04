Buhari salutes celebrity journalist Mayor Akinpelu on 60th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with renowned journalist and publisher, Mayowa Abiodun Akinpelu, popularly known as Mayor Akinpelu, on his 60th birthday, joining the media industry to celebrate the frontline writer.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari lauded Akinpelu for diligently following his passion to serve the country as a journalist.

He maintained that Akinpelu’s reporting and editing skills had truly created awareness and stirred public interest on topical issues and personalities.

According to him, the adventurous and investigative streak, which thrives in Nigerian journalism, has pushed Akinpelu up the ladders, starting out only with his writing skills and passion, and growing to become a renowned publisher.

Buhari felicitated with family members, friends and professional colleagues of the publisher, who cut his teeth working as an undercover reporter, made a name in, and popularised lifestyle and entertainment reporting in the country.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant Akinpelu longer life, good health and greater strides in his chosen profession.