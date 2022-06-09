Buhari salutes Bishop Peace Okonkwo at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Resident Pastor of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Headquarters, Bishop Peace Okonkwo, on her 70th birthday, June 10, 2022.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, the president felicitated the family members, particularly her husband, Bishop Mike Okonkwo.

According to him, Okonkwo has been a pillar of support and encouragement for women in ministry, guiding his wife to take up leadership and spiritual roles that have turned out a blessing to many in the Body of Christ and beyond.

While joining members of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission and spiritual leaders to celebrate with Okonkwo, the president noted her motherly position in nation building.

He lauded the Pastor for establishing Word of Power Group of Schools for children and setting up a foundation, Women of Global Impact that reaches out to the homeless, poor and underprivileged, with support of Rehoboth Homes and Skills Acquisition Centre.

Buhari affirmed that Okonkwo’s inspiration to promote prayer meetings at national and international levels, like the International Women Prayer Conference, since 1998, has had resounding impact on many lives, particularly families, encouraging women to trust God and pursue their dreams, with diligence, faith and hope.

The president prayed that the almighty God would continue to bless the renowned minister with good health, and wisdom to keep sharing her love, care and concern.