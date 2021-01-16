President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chief Bisi Akande, pioneer Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress as he marks his 82nd birthday, describing him as “one of the biggest and strongest pillars of democracy in the country.”

In a message, the President sends his “best wishes” to the former Governor of Osun State, remarking that Chief Akande “is committed to service of the country and welfare of all citizens.”

According to President Buhari: “The party he helped to form and lead as the pioneer chairman has benefited tremendously, and continues to benefit from his astute leadership, wisdom and strong democratic convictions.”

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President prayed for Chief Akande’s good health and longer life so that the elder statesman will continue to be useful to his fatherland and humanity.