President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with journalist, lawyer, civil rights activist, politician and administrator, Abdul Shaibu Oroh, as he turns 60 on August 15, 2020.

The felicitation was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Friday.

Adesina said: “On the joyful occasion, the President rejoices with the former member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007), his family and friends, joining them to thank God for good health, sound mind, and continued service to God and humanity.

“President Buhari enjoins the former Edo State commissioner to further deploy his multi-skills to touch lives and emancipate society, noting that such public spiritedness would never go unrewarded.

“At 60, the President urges Hon. Oroh to sustain his passion for the country, as Nigeria is destined to take her place in the comity of nations.”