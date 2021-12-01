Buhari saddened by boat accident in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the tragic boat accident in Bagwai Local Government area of Kano State in which more than 20 deaths were reported.

In a message to the government and people of Kano state to sympathize with them over the tragic incident, the President assured the state government of the support of all federal agencies in the state, as rescue operation continues.

“As efforts are being made to rescue the passengers still unaccounted for, I join fellow citizens in praying for the repose of those lost, and for safety and well-being of all the others.”