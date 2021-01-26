President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the country’s Service Chiefs and their retirement from service.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

They outgone Service Chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

President Buhari thanked the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he called their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major General L.E.O. Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O. Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

The President congratulated the new Service Chiefs and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.