President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Chief Executive Officers of three agencies under the Ministry of Aviation, according to James Odaudu, Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry.

Odaudu said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the appointments were in line with the Federal Government’s implementation of the “Aviation Development Roadmap”.

It said the President had approved the appointment of Prof. Bako Matazu as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency.

Matazu is to replace Prof. Sani Mashi.

It said Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society; African Forestry Forum; Nigerian Meteorological Society; Climate Change Network, Nigeria; and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria.

Until his appointment, Matazu was the General Manager, Meteorological Research in the Agency, the statement said.

It added: “Also approved, by the President, is the appointment of Captain Modibbo Mahmud, as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

“The new Rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licences of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.

“Until his appointment, Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations, and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.”

The statement also said Buhari approved the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria.

Olateru was cited as an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licences, who began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing, after which he left Nigeria for further studies.

The statement added that Olateru worked with multiple airlines in Europe, including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways.

As for his educational qualifications, the statement stated that Olateru attended City University, London, graduating with an MSc in Air Transport Management, with specialisations in research and simulations into accident investigations.

Odaudu added in the statement: “All the appointments are with immediate effect.

“It should be noted that the re-organisation is a continuous exercise that will involve other management staff of all agencies of the Ministry.”