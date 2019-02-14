The Katsina State Coordinator of the President Muhammadu Buhari support group ‘’One 2 Tell 10’’, Dr Mannir El-Yakubu, has commended residents of the state for coming out en masse to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari in his final Presidential campaign rally on Thursday.

El-Yakubu said in Katsina on Thursday that the large turnout was a sign of victory for Buhari and APC in the coming elections.

He said: “The large turnout of people at the final rally is also a true manifestation of the love he enjoys from Nigerians; Buhari is accepted because of his honesty.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to also come out en masse on Saturday to vote the President back to power so as to push the country to the next level.

The group tasked voters to be peaceful and patient during the elections process, saying that people with success don’t fight.

The coordinator said the group was targeting 19 million votes for the President during the elections.