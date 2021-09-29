Buhari replaces Auwalu on NPRA board

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the nomination of Engr. Sarki Auwalu as the Chief Executive Officer on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA) board.

The request was contained in a letter dated September 28, 2021, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Wednesday.

The President in a previous letter dated September 16, 2021, had requested the upper chamber to confirm Auwalu alongside three others as board members of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

However, President Buhari, in his new request received by the upper chamber, sought the replacement of Sarki Auwalu with Engr. Farouk A. Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer.

He explained that the replacement request was duly in accordance with the provision of Section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.