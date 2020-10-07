President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the tenure of the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Freeborn Okhiria.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ajani said the renewal of appointment was made via a letter, Ref: No SH/COS/17/A/1698 and dated October 5, 2020.

Ajayi said: “President Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Engr. Freeborn Edetanlaen Okhiria, as the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“This is in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act. Cap 129, LFN, 2004.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okhiria was first appointed as managing director of the corporation on October 24, 2016.

The renewal of the second and final four tenure takes effect from October 20.