President Muhammadu Buhari has approved renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, assuring Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.

The assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after the announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured.

The renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors, the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba shah, however, said Buhari will still decide if they will remain in their current postings.

The ambassadors whose appointments were renewed are: Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia), Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi), Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi), Ambassador Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno), Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo), Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna), Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina), Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi), Dr. Modupe E. Irele (Lagos), Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun) and Senator Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe).

Shehu added in the statement: “The President, again, congratulates the ambassadors on the renewal, urging them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.”