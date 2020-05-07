President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a renewal of Marilyn Amobi’s tenure as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc.

The renewal was announced in a statement by Yunusa Abdullahi, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Members of the reconstituted NEBT board are Ahmed; Alexander Okoh, a representative of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (80% shareholder in NBET) as Non-Executive Director; Patience Oniha, Director-General of the Debt Management Office as Non-Executive Director; Ben Akabueze, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation as Non-Executive Eirector; and A non-Executive Director to represent the Ministry of Power, who should be a staff not below the level of a Director.

Others include Suleyman Ndanusa, former Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission, as Non-Executive Director (Independent); Mustapha Balarabe Shehu, former President of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, as Non-Executive Director (Independent); Adeyeye O. Adepegba as Non-Executive director (Independent); with Amobi serving as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.