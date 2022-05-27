Buhari rejoices with Waheed Olagunju on chieftaincy investiture

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and associates of former Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry (BOI), Dr Waheed Abiodun Olagunju, on his investiture as “Aare Bobagunwa of Offa Kingdom,” in recognition of his contributions to national and community development.

The President in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina noted the upwardly mobile career of the technocrat at the BOI spanning over 29 years, where he served diligently and held so many positions and distinguished himself in selflessness, sacrifice and, most significantly, promoting values of diversity, unity and charity in working for the improvement of Small, Medium Scale Enterprises, which serve as live-wire of economies.

Buhari also congratulated Dr Olagunju’s wife on her investiture as “Yeye Aare Bobagunwa of Offa Kingdom,” rejoicing with the family on the double honour.

He prayed that the Almighty God will protect the family and provide greater opportunities for service to the country and humanity.