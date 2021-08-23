Buhari rejoices with Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar on 65th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV, as he celebrates his 65th birthday on August 24, 2021.

He congratulated him on his close to 15 years of providing guidance and wisdom for the Muslim community.

He joins the Sultanate of Sokoto, family members and religious leaders in the country to celebrate with the 20th Sultan of Sokoto, who is the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and chairman of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), and for consistently taking the side of fairness and justice, particularly on national issues.

“The president notes the fatherly role of the Sultan in speaking up and providing for the poor and underprivileged, and interfacing with other religious leaders as co-chair of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to promote harmony, oneness and peaceful co-existence,” Garba Shehu, presidential spokeman, said in a statement.

“As the spiritual leader turns 65, President Buhari affirms that he has utilised his wealth of experience as a former military officer, with strong diplomatic credentials working in many parts of the world, to serve the country.”

He then prayed for the Sultan’s wellbeing and longer life, and more wisdom to keep serving the country and humanity.

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful