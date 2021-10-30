Buhari rejoices with Chief Afe Babalola on 92nd birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with legal luminary, educationist and philanthropist, Chief Afe Babalola, on his 92nd birthday, October 30, 2021.

President Buhari joins family members, friends and all well-wishers, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association, in celebrating the milestone with the lawyer, who rather defied so many odds to redefine and reposition himself for a successful life, and bring many into the limelight.

The President notes the support of the philanthropist in building basic infrastructure to assist citizens, extending charity to the poor and needy, and mentoring many, especially in his profession, to reach the pinnacle of their careers.

The President prays for God’s grace of longer life, good health and strength for the renowned lawyer as he continues his service to humanity.