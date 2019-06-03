President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received the report of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The panel was set up by the Federal Government to investigate allegations of human rights abuses by SARS operatives.

Buhari, in his remarks while receiving the report, said the panel was constituted as a result of public outcry and various media reports on allegations of human rights violations perpetrated by officers and men of SARS.

He said that reforming the Nigeria Police Force in line with Nigeria’s laws and international best practices had been one of the major policies of this Administration.

He said: “In order to reposition the Nigeria Police Force to effectively carry out its statutory responsibilities, I have taken major steps by increasing the workforce of the Nigeria Police as well as improving the welfare of Police officers, because they put their lives on the front line on a daily basis so that the rest of us may freely go about our business in safety.

“However, in carrying out their statutory responsibilities, the police must at all times act within the ambit of the law and must not violate the fundamental human rights of Nigerians whom they have sworn to protect.

“Where the rights of Nigerians are violated by police officers while discharging their functions, the government has a responsibility to address the instances of violation in line with its human rights obligations and ensure that such Police Officers are held accountable for their actions.

“It is in recognition of our obligations under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and International Human Rights Laws, that this Administration decided to set up this Presidential Panel and directed the National Human Rights Commission to constitute its membership in order to investigate the various public outcries and media reports alleging human rights violations against citizens by officers of SARS.

“The panel was empowered to make appropriate recommendations not just for holding Police Officers found wanting accountable, but also, on ways SARS and by extension, the Nigeria Police could be generally reformed.’’

The president said that the decision directing the NHRC to constitute the membership of the panel and to take the lead in investigating the said allegations of human rights violation was borne out of the mandate of the NHRC.

He said that the mandate included the promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria as enshrined under sections 5 and 6 of the NHRC Act, 1995 (as amended).

Buhari said it was also in recognition of the fact that the decisions, determinations and recommendations of the Commission were binding and enforceable as provided under section 22 of the NHRC Act, 1995 (as amended).

He said he was very happy with the work of the panel and thanked the panel members for working hard towards the realisation of the Presidential Directive.

Buhari said he believed that the report of the panel and recommendations contained therein would go a long way in redressing the grievances of the complainants.

He said that the report would ensure accountability on the part of the police officers in discharging their responsibilities and facilitate the various Police reforms being introduced by this administration.

He said: “I want to assure you and all Nigerians that this Administration will continue to fulfill its obligations of promoting and protecting human rights of Nigerians, and will give the National Human Rights Commission all the support required to ensure full implementation of the recommendations contained in its Report.

“In addition, we will strengthen the operations of the Commission to enhance its effectiveness and capability to resolve cases of human rights violations.

“This administration is conscious of the role the Commission plays in ensuring security and stability in the nation through the resolution of complaints of human rights violations, which if neglected, could result into major security challenges.

“As you are aware, I have recently approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council of the Commission; the names of the Council members will be submitted to the National Assembly for confirmation before the inauguration of the Council in line with NHRC Act, 1995 (as amended).

“I want to thank the Panel once more, and hereby direct that since the recommendations of the Commission that constituted the Panel are enforceable as decisions of the Court, that the Inspector General of Police and the Solicitor General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice meet with the Commission to work out the modalities for the implementation of the Report within three months from today.’’

On his part, Tony Ojukwu, Chairman of Panel/ Executive Secretary, NHRC, said the commission was happy to use the opportunity to once again congratulate Buhari on his reelection.

He said that in a letter Ref. N01AH/0VP/DCOS/NHRC/482 of August 14, 2018, Buhari directed the NHRC to constitute a Special Panel to investigate allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against the SARS and the Nigeria Police Force.

Ojukwu said the panel was also asked to recommend the reform or restructuring among other appropriate recommendations to improve public safety and security in the country.

He said that the panel called for and received 113 complaints on alleged human rights violations from across the country and 22 memoranda on suggestions on how to reform and restructure SARS and the Nigeria Police in general.

He added: “It sat in the six geopolitical zones of the country to afford complainants and the police the opportunity to present and defend the allegations.’’