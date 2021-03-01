Leader of the Federal Government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara over kidnapped Jangebe schoolgirls, Hadi Sirika, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of their mission to the state.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the president on Monday in Abuja, Sirika, who is also the Minister of Aviation, expressed optimism that the abducted female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, would soon be freed from their abductors.

According to him, the government and people of Zamfara have expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the federal government toward addressing the menace of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Sirika said: “Well, the message we’ve brought back to the President is that the government and people of Zamfara are very appreciative of the efforts of Mr President, including all of the things that the President had done towards Zamfara.

“The governor also said he has an unfettered access to Mr President and Mr President has always given him a listening ear, and they have helped him in so many ways in reaching a peaceful coexistence with his people.

“So he’s very glad and he’s very happy. He asked us to greet Mr President and tell Mr President that he should count him as a partner in this challenge.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sirika had on Sunday delivered Buhari’s message to the people and government of Zamfara.

He said new measures had been developed by the federal government which would bring complete end to all forms of criminality in the nation.

“The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.’’

Other members of the delegation were the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sa’adiya Umar-Faruk; and Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.