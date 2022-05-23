Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
News

Buhari reappoints National Park Service boss for another five years

By No Comments1 Min Read

Buhari reappoints National Park Service boss for another five years
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Conservator-General, National Park Service, Dr. Ibrahim Goni, for another term of five years.

Director Press, Ministry of Environment, Saghir el Mohammed, revealed this in Abuja on Sunday in a statement.

Mohammed said the re-appointment took effect from May 10.

“Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of Industry, congratulated Goni on his re-appointment and wished him more fruitful tenure of office,” he stated.

Goni was first appointed as conservator-general of the National Park Service in April 2017.

In his first term of office as Conservator-General, Goni established 10 additional National Parks, renovated the service’s Headquarters’ building in Abuja, and rangers barracks and chalets.

Share.

Related Posts