Buhari reappoints National Park Service boss for another five years

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Conservator-General, National Park Service, Dr. Ibrahim Goni, for another term of five years.

Director Press, Ministry of Environment, Saghir el Mohammed, revealed this in Abuja on Sunday in a statement.

Mohammed said the re-appointment took effect from May 10.

“Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of Industry, congratulated Goni on his re-appointment and wished him more fruitful tenure of office,” he stated.

Goni was first appointed as conservator-general of the National Park Service in April 2017.

In his first term of office as Conservator-General, Goni established 10 additional National Parks, renovated the service’s Headquarters’ building in Abuja, and rangers barracks and chalets.