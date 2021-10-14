Buhari reappoints Dikio as head of Amnesty Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Colonel Milland Dikio (retd.) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for another one-year tenure.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Dikio has, within the one year run of office, consolidated his position as head of PAP among stakeholders.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Colonel MD Dikio (retd.) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for another one-year tenure.

“Col. Dikio was first appointed in August 2020, and has, despite the challenges, been able to command widespread respect amongst the various stakeholders in the Niger Delta”, the statement said.