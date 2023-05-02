Buhari re-nominates Abike Dabiri-Erewa as NiDCOM Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm the re-appointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for a second term.

Buhari’s letter of request was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The President explained that the re-nomination of Daniel-Erewa for a second term is in accordance with the provision of section 2 sub section 2 of NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

Buhari similarly requested the Red Chamber to confirm six nominees for appointment as Federal Commissioners for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

He said the request for the confirmation of the six Federal Commissioners-nominees is in accordance with the provision of section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said the nomination became necessary to fill the existing vacancies of the respective states.

The nominees include: Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu state), Peter Opara (Imo State), Hawa Umaru Aliyu (Jigawa State), Rekiya Tanko Haruna (Kebbi State), Ismaila Mohamed Agaka (Kwara State) and Kolawole Daniel Abimbola (Oyo State).