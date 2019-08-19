President Muhammadu Buhari has queried the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, for failing to meet up with revenue targets.

The query was issued to Fowler on behalf of Buhari by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

According to the President, the FIRS Chairman has failed consistently to meet his target.

He said worse still was that the revenue generated by the FIRS between 2012 and 2014 was far better.

The Peoples Democratic Party was in power in the period referred to then.

The query said: “Furthermore, we observed that the actual collections for the period 2015 to 2017 were significantly worse than what was collected between 2012 and 2014. Accordingly, you are kindly to explain the reasons for the poor collections.”

The Buhari Administration, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, came into power in 2015.

Kyari’s four-paragraph query to Fowler reads: “Your attached letter (FIRS/EC/CWP/0249/19/027 dated 26 July 2019) on the above subject matter, refers.

“We observed significant variances between the budgeted collections and actual collections for the period 2015 to 2018. Accordingly, you are kindly invited to submit a comprehensive variance analysis explaining the reasons for the variances between budgeted and actual collections for each main tax item for each of the years 2015 to 2018.

“Furthermore, we observed that the actual collections for the period 2015 to 2017 were significantly worse than what was collected between 2012 and 2014. Accordingly, you are kindly to explain the reasons for the poor collections.

“You are kindly invited to respond by 19 August 2019.”