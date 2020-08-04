President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presided over the Security Council meeting at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that those in attendance include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others are the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; as well as National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i; and Directorate of Military Intelligence also attended the meeting

Some cabinet Ministers in attendance of the meeting include the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Rauf Aregbesola (Interior); Bashir Magashi (Defence); Muhammad Dingyadi (Police Affairs); and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.