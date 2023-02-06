Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, urges full support for victory at polls

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Katsina State pledged full support for Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Emirate Council to mobilise for the political leader.

“We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the President said during a courtesy call in the palace.

“Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls,” he said.

President Buhari used the occasion of the visit to personally condole the leaders and citizens of the state following the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in Bakori Local Government area of the state, in which many lives were lost.

President Buhari said his administration will continue to listen to wise counsels from experts, traditional rulers and political leaders on the economy, and will adopt best practices in safeguarding the interest of the people.

“I hope citizens of the country, and indigenes will remember what the Governor of Katsina State, and the Emir of Katsina said about the polity, and situation in the country. I will not want to add more,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari had commended the President for introducing a social security structure that directly impacted the lives of citizens, with direct transfer of funds to people, and a school feeding programme that encouraged more children to enroll.

“The President has approved more than N38 billion that went straight to improve the lives of citizens here, and we saw the difference.

“He didn’t put money in the hands of the rich and privileged so that they could undermine the poor and vulnerable. He reached out directly.

“The President has worked for the interest of the country and citizens. We cannot compare the opportunities he got with the previous administrations. And yet, we can see the difference in terms of results in infrastructure, and growth of the economy.

“It is unfair and uncharitable to compare someone who was given a N1000 with another person that got a N100. Yet, you can see the result” he added.

The Governor expressed sympathy to families of vigilantes who were ambushed and slain by

terrorists.

“The terrorists have behaved like animals. And animals are even better than them in many ways. Animals will only kill their kin when hungry, but terrorists have slain without purpose,” Masari noted.

The Governor said the ambush and killing of vigilantes in the state will be investigated, and those involved will face the law.

The Governor urged citizens to avoid politicians that have been flagging the ethnic and religious cards.

“Our God is a God of wisdom and superior power. If he wanted the entire world to be called Katsina, he would have done so. If God wanted all citizens black, white or red, he would have done so. He created a diverse world, and we must respect that,” he said.

Governor Masari presented the APC presidential candidate to the Emirate, noting that his record of service in Lagos State, and the nation remains commendable.

“Lagos State had a poor security record, with cases of attacks, robberies and dead bodies on streets, until Asiwaju took over leadership in 1999.

“The state has been transformed, with infrastructure and earned a reputation as one of the fastest growing cities in the world. The state is now a centre of excellence because of the vision of the APC presidential candidate, ” Masari added.

The APC presidential candidate condoled with President Buhari, Governor Masari and the Emirate Council over the terrorist attacks, promising that loved ones will be catered for, and efforts will be made to apprehend the masterminds of heinous crimes in the country.

“We will not forget them. We will not forget their children and the parents left behind. No leader will be happy to see citizens slaughtered or hear of it. It is sad, painful and tortuous,” the presidential candidate said.

Asiwaju Tinubu said the peace and stability of the nation remains a collective responsibility.

“Thank you for the prayers and support. You promised to be behind the President like a rock of gibraltar and you have done so. The President brought me here, and he has brought me home.

“I can say welcome home, because I am at home here,” he stated.

Asiwaju Tinubu thanked the Emirate Council for their support to the President, assuring that he will continue with the same legacy of discipline and fairness, when elected to office.

The Emir of Katsina thanked President Buhari for presenting the APC candidate to the Emirate Council and citizens of Katsina, assuring that they will pray and mobilize for victory at the polls.

He appealed to the President to look into the challenges posed by currency swap, adding that the “pain of the people, should be the pain of leadership.”