Buhari prays for Nasarawa Governor as he marks 63rd birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent best wishes to Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, as he marks his 63rd birthday, describing him as an inspirational figure with a great future ahead.

In a message on Sunday, President Buhari said:

“Happy birthday to the devoted Governor of Nasarawa State. You are a source of pride to our party and our country. I thank you for motivating the nation’s young people.”

President Buhari prayed for a long life for the Governor to continue the good work for the benefit of his people and the nation.



