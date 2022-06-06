Buhari plotting palace coup with Amaechi/Lawan ticket — Lamido

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is plotting a palace coup within the All Progressives Congress for the emergence of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as his party’s presidential and vice presidential flag bearers for the 2023 elections.

Vanguard quoted the former Jigawa State Governor as saying the biggest loser will be Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lamido, however, noted that that Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the APC, remains the only presidential aspirant of the APC that can give the PDP a fight for its money and give a challenge to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

Vanguard Newspaper quoted him as having said: “Right now, Tinubu is going through hell from who? His own fellow brothers in Afenifere who openly don’t like him and also the APC governors who don’t like him because they say he is too domineering and a dictator. I mean, he is their own son, why can’t they make him?

“Mark my words, Buhari will never ever support Tinubu. I know the man’s mentality and psychology. He will never ever support Tinubu. I said it but people didn’t believe me but wait and see. The whole thing is not about Tinubu or about any other interest. It is not even about the bigger picture called Nigeria but other interests. There is no way Buhari is going to support Tinubu because the whole thing is going to take personal dimension.

“Let us be honest, Tinubu today is swimming alone. Look at the phenomenon he was but they are now saying no to him.

“If the South is ready to win this election, the only candidate that can give the PDP a fight for their money is Tinubu. He has goodwill. He has a political family. In Nigeria today, even if it (APC ticket) not given to him, he will still win election because Nigeria wants anything except Buhari.

“I said Buhari will not give Tinubu, he is trying to pair Amaechi and Lawan.

“So I foresee a palace coup.”