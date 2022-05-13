Buhari pledges to collaborate with South Sudan

Nigeria will lend a helping hand to South Sudan in fighting insurgency and restoring cohesion to the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adeshina made the assertion Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience Hon. Albino Mathom Ayuel, Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

He told the Special Envoy of the situation this administration met on ground in the North East in 2015, and how great strides have been taken in comparison with present days.

“We will study your situation, and see how we can help,” President Buhari said.

The Special Envoy had intimated his host with the situation in his country, particularly how an insurgent group, “just like your Boko Haram here kills, maims and destroys.” He then appealed for “close collaboration on security, particularly the training of our forces, since you have experience in this area.”

Albino Ayuel said South Sudan was keen on ending the insurgent activities, “hence this appeal to our big brother.”