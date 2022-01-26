Buhari pledges fairness to Itsekiri people

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged a fair deal to the Itsekiri people of Delta, while extolling the patriotism of the new Olu of Warri Kingdom, Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The President made the pledge Wednesday, while speaking at the State House in Abuja when he received the paramount traditional ruler and some of his chiefs.

“I’m grateful for your visit, and impressed by your patriotism. I’ve taken note of your requests, and will work on them as soon as politically possible” the President said.

The Olu of Warri in his remarks explained that the visit was to primarily thank the President for sending a high-powered delegation to his coronation as the 21st monarch of the Kingdom, “and for your kind felicitation, goodwill and solidarity.”

He pledged the loyalty of Itsekiri people to “one united Nigeria, as we support your government’s aspiration to provide security and economic prosperity to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed or religion.”

While describing the President as “a dogged patriot and fervent believer in Project Nigeria,” the Olu drew his attention to what he called “some burning issues that are dear to our hearts”.

The issues he mentioned included the under-utilisation of the four ports in Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu, all in Delta, reconstitution of the NDDC Board, immortalising the first Finance Minister of the country, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, and resuscitation of the Ogidigben EPZ Project, which has reportedly been abandoned.

On the NDDC Board, the Olu of Warri pointed out that he believed the President would soon reconstitute it, saying “as an interested party, we genuinely want a better deal for us in the Niger Delta, as we believe charity begins at home.

“By this, we mean that we Niger Deltans must be ready to put the betterment of our people first in all we do. Putting our people first is the only way to make our lives better” the monarch stated.

On his entourage were Chiefs Brown Mene, Oma Eyewuoma, Thomas Ereyitomi, Daniel Reyeju, Dere Awosika and Julius R (NAN)