Buhari picks Obasa, others to serve on State Legislature, Judiciary autonomy committee 

The Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been named by President Muhammadu Buhari as a member of the Committee that will work out the implementation of autonomy for state Legislature and Judiciary.

The Presidency made the announcement via a press statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Obasa and his Taraba State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Abel Peter Riah, are to represent their counterparts from other states of the country on the committee.

The committee will be chaired by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, will serve as the Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are: representatives of State Judiciary: Justice N Ajanah, Chief Judge of Kogi State; Justice K Abiri, Chief Judge of Bayelsa State; Kadi Abdullahi Maikano Usman, Grand Khadi, Gombe Sharia Court of Appeal; and Justice Abbazih Musa Abubakar Sadeeq, acting President of the FCT Customary Court of Appeal.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria will be represented by Marwan Mustapha Adamu; the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria will be represented by Comrade Bala Hadi; Body of Chairmen of Houses of Assembly Service Commission will be represented by Musa Mustapha Agwai.

Also in the Committee are: Chairman of Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru; his House of Representatives counterpart, Hon. Aminu Shagari; Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed; and the Secretary of the National Judicial Council.