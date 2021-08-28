Buhari pays tribute to veteran artist, Cameron Grillo

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Grillo family, friends, associates and art lovers on the passing of Prof. Yusuf Adebayo Cameron Grillo, the pioneer Head of the Department of Art and Printing, Yaba College of Technology.

The President’s condolence message was passed on by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Saturday.

Adesina said: “From his stained glass paintings, to showcasing the rich Yoruba culture and heritage in his works, the President believes that the legendary artist and founding President of the Society of Nigeria Artists (SNA) was a master in promoting creativity and raising awareness on the beauty in indigenous traditions.

“The President affirms that one of the greatest legacies of Grillo was his devotion to educating and mentoring a younger generation, who, expectedly, through the power of the visual arts will continue to promote dialogue, understanding and appreciation of the uniqueness of the Nigerian society.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for his many fans that will sorely miss him.”