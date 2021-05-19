President Muhammadu Buhari has paid glowing tributes to the composer of Nigeria’s National Pledge, Professor Felicia Adedoyin, who died on Saturday at the age of 83.

In a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari paid tribute to the renowned Professor of Education, saying her patriotic fervour would be remembered each time the national pledge is recited.

According to him, the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge have become an invocation to every citizen of Nigeria “to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.”

He said Nigerians would continue to honour the memory of Professor Adedoyin, whom he described as a legend, “who in 33 words gave us a timeless promise to keep for the nation.”

The president also commiserated with the Adedoyin family, friends and associates as well as the government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the academic and writer, “whose immense works will remain indelible in our minds.”