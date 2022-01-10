Buhari pays official visit to Ogun State Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to undertake a one-day official visit to Ogun State Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina explained in a statement he issued Monday in Abuja that the visit is meant to commission landmark projects undertaken by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The President, Adeshina disclosed will commission the 42km Sagamu Interchange – Abeokuta dual carriageway, the new Kobape Housing Estate, located on the Sagamu Abeokuta Interchange, and the first phase of Kings Court Estate, Abeokuta, developed by the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) .

President Buhari is expected to use the opportunity of his State visit to interact with some stakeholders.

He will return to Abuja the same day.