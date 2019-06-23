President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for a thorough investigation to determine what was responsible for the gas pipeline tragedy in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State where no fewer than 10 persons were said to have died.

The incident occurred in Kom Kom community of the local government area on Saturday as workers were fixing a faulty section of the pipeline.

Shell Petroleum Development Company operates the gas pipeline.

The Police in Rivers State confirmed the incident but could not ascertain the actual number of casualty.

In a statement on Saturday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari, who is extremely pained by the loss of lives in the incident, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Rivers State.